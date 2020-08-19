Microfinance institutions urged to obtain new licenses

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) have been charged to acquire licenses and register before the Microfinance Act 2019 becomes applicable on the First of November.

Dr Charles Mwamwaja, Commissioner of Financial Sector Development in the Finance and Planning Ministry, said the aim of enacting the law was to protect all stakeholders involved in the microfinance businesses, users and service providers by putting records, operations and leadership.

“This sector provides financial services to low-income citizens that contribute to economic growth and income generation, according to a 2017 research findings by Finscope shown that 55.3 per cent of the country’s workforce access financial services from Microfinance Institutions,” he said during the opening of a stakeholders’ dissemination seminar for public education on recent developments in financial sector policies, laws and microfinance regulations in Morogoro.

Participants included stakeholders from the central zone regions of Dodoma, Singida and Iringa.

According to Dr Mwamwaja, the changes also seek to ensure the stability of microfinance institutions, enhancing financial inclusion as well as supervise operations, regulatory viability and procedure of supervision of those institutions.

The objective is to help determine challenges facing the microfinance industry.

Mwamaja pointed out that due to its importance, the government has been providing education to enable citizens to execute the Act and the programme to provide such education since December 2019 where education continues to be provided to stakeholders in the Central Zone.

He said that the government will ensure that this education reaches all key stakeholders and enables them to comply with all the requirements of the microfinance regulations, policies and laws for the economic development of the country.

Dionisia Mjema, Acting Commissioner of MFIs at the Treasury, said the government has been trying to put in place better financial policies to create an enabling environment to support economic growth as well as improving services and regulatory cadre for microfinance institutions.

She said the enactment of the Act was one of the efforts taken by the government to address the various challenges facing the financial sector including the provision of stringent loans as well as high interest rates.

“About 80 per cent of Tanzanians have been using MFIs services in the country. So, that the Microfinance Act 2019 covers Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOS), Village Community Banks (VICOBA) and Village Savings and Loans Associations.

These regulations will serve as a remedy, an initiative that will take to a higher level the role of financial services in socio-economic development, she said.

The participants commended the government for the education program as it will help to clear doubts among citizens, especially microfinance service providers.

Abubakar Othman, Director of TIMAP Microfinance, said the public education drive comes at the right time, urging the government to make sure the drive reaches microfinance institutions and the public as a whole.

The journey towards introducing the regulations started more than ten years ago, with a number of studies on MFIs as well as seeking to identify avenues for managing, coordinating, developing and empowering such institutions so that they help to relieve people from poverty, he added.