African central banks emphasise crisis recovery enabler

Heads of African central banks and other financial regulators have underscored digitisation

as a powerful and transformative enabler to accelerate financial inclusion. This was raised at the 8th African Financial Inclusion Policy Initiative (AFPI) Leaders Round- table held in Dar last week.

Professor Florens Luoga, Governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), which co-hosted the virtual event, praised technological innovations from internet banking to mobile money for

bringing formal financial services to the unbanked as well as the experts and policymakers who created enabling environments for real change.

Technology is one of the clear enablers since none of what we have seen emerging in the last 10 years have been possible without it. Financial innovation and

digital technology have provided solutions for overcoming a number of barriers for advancing and accelerating financial inclusion b making it easier for individuals to access credit, make pur- chases and pay bills, as well as send or receive remittances,” Prof. Luoga said.

While outlining some of the key recent initiatives adopted in Tanzania, BoT Head spotlighted a financial services registry that maps existing financial access points and serves as a national system for track- ing their growth and distribution.

Moreover, he said that the achievement of interoperability in peer-to-peer mobile money transactions had made mobile money more accessible and affordable, especially among rural and low-income households.

Despite these milestones, the central bank’s chief emphasised that women remain disproportionately excluded from formal financial services.

In response to these challenges, he said, the BoT had formed a committee to identify financial inclusion and policy challenges facing women with the aim of slashing the gender gap by 2022. Among the targeted solutions mentioned was the design of products, services, policies, legal and regulatory strategies.

Macro, small and medium size enterprises (MSMEs) were another major group pursued for their economic importance, which the governor said was currently the focus of a policy review designed to ensure easy access to financing.

He pointed out that despite being the backbone of many economies, MSMEs typically struggle to gain access to funding, particularly in developing countries, adding that efforts were being made to improve financial infrastructure, collateral registry, alternative financing instruments, and monetary and fiscal interventions across the country.

trale de la République de Guinée (Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea, Governor encouraged regional approaches as a means of bolstering the fight against the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“A coherent approach clearly defining emergency and economic recovery measures with a sustain- able development perspective is of paramount importance in resource mobilization, to help the continent mitigate macroeconomic shocks caused by the pandemic,” he said.

Dr. Nabé added that in order to strengthen the use of electronic payments, the central bank has put into place measures aimed at simplifying the opening of electronic money accounts, in particular in remote areas. It also encouraged a reduction in the fees and commissions paid by customers of electronic money institutions for account-to-account transfers and merchant payments.

Dr Patrick Njoroge, Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), shared his experiences by listing several actions taken to shore up the financial system by encouraging digital transactions, offering flexible loan repayments and suspending negative credit listings.

Switching to a global view, he said that the crisis had adversely affected progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are vital in transitioning towards sustainable development and economic recovery.

“Sustainable finance will continue to be at the forefront of economic recovery as SDGs directly impact the pandemic response to enhance the resilience of the lives and livelihoods of our global citizens,” Dr Njoroge said.