Kinsley Coman – versatile player whose goal helped Bayern Munich lift UEFA Champions League Cup 2020

Bio Date of Birth: June 13, 1996 (24) PoB: Paris, France Nationalities: French, Guadeloupian Position/s: Winger, Ad- vanced Playmaker, Inside Forward, Attacking Mid- fielder, Trequartista, Ad- vanced Forward (L/R/C) Height: 1, 78m Club: Bayern Munich Football Club (on loan From Juventus Football Club) Club Career Record: 67 Games, 8 Goals, 14 Assists National Team Record: 5 Caps, 1 Goal, 1 Assist

The Grand Stand View Heralded as one of the most gifted footballers of his generation, Kinsley Coman already has the trophy cabinet to match some of the most decorated footballers

in the history of world football, and he is still very young. Maturing with each season and regularly rubbing shoul- ders with some of the best football talents in the game today, Kingsley seems wells on his way to becoming the star many have tipped him to be.

Gifted with outrageous dribbling ability and a Velcro-like 1st touch that makes him almost impossible to contain for most defenders, Kingsley combines tech- nical mastery with electric pace to make for one truly potent threat on the offensive end of the pitch.

The youngster is capable of starting games and stretch- ing teams from the offset or coming in off the bench to add an injection of pace and creativity when the situation calls for a change. France have a potent weapon in their arsenal that is fully loaded to damage defences and offer the side an outlet that the opposition will always be forced to respect for fear of being done on the transition due to his great pace and vision.

While the future of French football looks to be in great hands and feet, the present is almost as equally as exciting due to the great strides made by the promising young players in the squad over the past 2 seasons.

There is no pressure on the lad to deliver immediately on the international stage, yet a couple of inspired performances could go a long ways towards proving that he has what it takes to be one of the best footballers on the planet in years to come.

The lone goal he scored in the UEFA Cup final against the French side PSG enabled Bayern Munich to lift the coveted trophy