Tata touts initiatives for truck drivers

The country’s largest commercial and personal vehicle dealer, Tata Africa Hold-

ings (T) Ltd, has introduced a first-of-its’s kind programme for the welfare of truck drivers.

Under the initiative ‘Endesha na Bima Maisha’, the auto maker will endeavour to address critical areas for drivers well being which are insurance, health, education and financial planning, said Rajiv Bhushan, Head, Auto Department, at Tata Tanzania.

Bhushan pointed out that the move was intended to acknowledge and promote the driving profession in the trucking space.

“We at Tata Africa Holdings Tanzania are driving our efforts towards driver empowerment and welfare. The programme is tailored to make the entire trucking profession dignified,” Bhushan told the ‘Business Times’ in an interview.

Extending the benefits to the driver’s family and securing their future, Tata Africa Holdings Tanzania along with Alliance Life Assurance and Exim Insurance will provide an accidental death or disability cover up to Tsh1 million.

He added that children’s education would also be taken care of by the insurance cover.

According to Tata boss, despite their crucial support, the majority of them are not insured, and they are very disappointed.

He told this newspaper that they intend to cement their long-lasting relationship with their customers and their drivers to safeguard their health, ensuring overall wellbeing of their families and in the process uplift the quality of life for them.

In addition, the healthcare benefits, Tata Africa Holdings Tanzania, plans to encourage investment habits among drivers through its

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). The company provides a common platform for various industry stakeholders to reach out and address the health, education and finance needs of drivers’ community via their customise product offerings. Also, the auto maker has introduced skill development programme associated with automobile industry to provide technical and vocational edu- cation for unemployed youth. Bhushan noted that the company takes four people every year to India for six-month training, aiming at building skill and competency of workforce and besides that, in some

of the areas like electric vehicles and connected systems, there is a gap in skills at the moment in the industry, which needs to be filled.

The idea is to impart various training on skill sets required for the automobile industry ecosystem, from shop floor to service centres with Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) certifying the course, he added.

He said they wanted to make sure that when they pass out should be absolutely industry ready, adding that the industry will have a lot of requirement for skilled workforce going forward, considering the kind of growth it is expected to achieve.