Useful tools for women, small businesses to recover from COVID-19 found

Practical solutions aimed at helping women and small businesses weather and recover from the novel COVID-19 crisis have been explored. The game changing potential of digitalisation in fostering greater financial inclusion among underserved and last mile groups raised at the virtual meeting co-hosted by Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and held recently.

Participants also explored pressing topics from agricultural finance to micro-credit solutions, private sector partnerships and support for COVID-19 policy responses. They were also given an indepth look into key aspects of two policy frameworks being developed by African Financial Inclusion Policy Initiative’s (AfPI) Expert Group on Financial Inclusion Policy (EGFIP): “Strengthening Agent Network for Digital Financial Services in Africa” and “Enhancing micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) Financing Ecosystem in Africa.”

Taking a broader view was EG- FIP Chair, Hakima El Alami, Director of payment systems and instruments oversight and financial inclusion department at Central Bank of Egypt, who urged her peers not to lose sight of how in the current climate financial inclusion policies were “even more necessary and relevant where MSMEs and vulnerable segments of the population are impacted.”

Gisele Ndoye, Director of Financial Inclusion at the Banque Centrale des Etats de l’Afrique de l’Ouest’s, underscored the importance of creating synergies with like-minded institutions, developing new toolkits to tackle emerging trends and challenges, and modifying and sensitising existing regulations to meet the needs of targeted audiences.

Opening the Alliance’s Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) platform training, Norbert Mumba, AFI Deputy Executive Director, re-iterated the need for policy and regulatory interventions to be complemented by awareness campaigns.

He explained that for women – both as a significant contributor to the small business sector and a group that has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic – such interventions could help stave off a widening of existing gender gaps in financial access.

“There is a need to strengthen women’s digital financial literacy as micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) pivot and adopt technology solutions to sustain their businesses and remain competitive,” Mumba told the more than 60 participants from 22 countries across the Africa region.

He also encouraged regulators to be flexible, noting that digital transaction histories, phone bill data points and social media data points could provide alternative forms of credit history

for women who do not normally have access to financial services. According to him, helping women overcome barriers in financial access also makes economic sense, adding that a wider range of financial products and services could also help “drive women’s participation in the economy. Ismail Adam, Bank of Ghana Assistant Director, encouraged his fellow regulators to put greater emphasis in collecting and harnessing sex-disaggregated data to develop women-targeted policies and solutions, adding that this remained a blind spot for many governments. Mankolo Beyani, Assistant Di- rector of Regulatory Policy, Licensing and Liquidations of the Bank of Zambia, highlighted the potential of credit guarantee schemes to provide safeguards for disadvantaged groups, such as women, by offering flexible terms and conditions on loans. Supporting the value of stake- holder collaboration was Mastercard’s Jay Singer, Senior Vice-

President, Micro-credit, who outlined the global payment service provider’s need “to work with other entities, including financial institutions, suppliers in the supply chain and, critically, governments.

Among several technical experts at Mastercard, who delivered the PPD training on approach- es to enhance financing to MS- MEs, was Christopher Harrall, Vice-President for Public Policy.

While moderating the training, Harrall spoke about his company’s renewed commitment to financial inclusion, having recently pledged to bring 1 billion people into the digital economy by 2025, including 50 million small businesses and 25 million women entrepreneurs.

Sessions focused on concrete next steps on supporting the use of alternative delivery channels to enable obtaining working capital, with a focus on micro-credit solutions and with a gender perspective for effective financial inclusion in Africa.