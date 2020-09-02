NMB opens new branch in Malinyi District

In a bid to bring unrivalled banking services to the doorsteps of Malinyi residents and its environs,

NMB Bank has opened a new branch in the Morogoro Region’s district.

The newly opened branch is part of the industry’s leader in digital banking to strengthen its branch net- work and bringing to 227 the total number of branches operating in the country.

It will offer convenient universal banking services to individuals and the business community in the area.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Mathayo Masele, Malinyi District Commissioner, said the arrival of NMB Bank there will help to stimulate economic growth and development due to the rapid increase in agricultural produce, livestock and gold mining which have recently been discovered.

Masele stated that the bank was eagerly awaited due to the absence of any financial institution the providing banking services and thus forced the residents to follow the services 160 kilometres in Ifakara Town, Kilombero District.

“The new branch in Malinyi is part of the bank ambitious expansion plan to reach more retail customers and grow its SME business, while reducing the cost to traders, government and private institutions that were spending a lot of money to transport money due to raiding incidents on the Malinyi-Kilombero highway,” he said.

Masele pointed out that the presence of NMB Bank in Malinyi provided an op- portunity for farmers to produce commercial crops as well as the new emerging gold mining production will also accelerate economic growth for Malinyi residents.

For her part, Hawa Mposi, the Malinyi District Exec- utive Director (DED), said they were forced to spend an average of Tsh500,000 to go Kilombero District to make financial transac- tions to provide for vari- ous services to the citizens.

“We thank NMB Bank for bringing us the bank- ing services in Malinyi; this will help the council to reduce costs it was incur- ring in terms of making financial transactions at Kilombero District,” she said.

NMB’s Acting Chief Retail Banking, Salie Mlay, said one of the motives of opening the branch in Malinyi was to help farmers and pastoralists access loans as well as cooperative education that will assure them of in- creased productivity through the NMB Foundation.

“In line with our commit- ment to bring our exception- al services to the doorsteps of our customers, we have decided to establish a full service branch in Malinyi – a decision that was based on continuous commitment to help farmers to do productive agriculture. The bank is ready to lend to our farmers and pastoralists.

This is in line with our strategic goal of being the Retail bank of choice in the country,” said Mlay. He noted that they are truly delighted that NMB is formally opening its doors to the residents and businesses operating in Malinyi and its environs.

Mlaya added: “Today has new significance in our history – it marks the beginning of a great relationship between this community and NMB. We look forward to thriving together.” He said the execution of the new branch in Malinyi supports the government policy of providing services close to the people.

This is because the government been a key stakeholder of NMB in carrying out the bank’s responsibilities. NMB Eastern Zone Manager, Dismas Prosper, said the launch of the branch went hand in hand with supporting the Malinyi community by providing 135 galvanised iron sheets, 12 galvanised caps, 76 nails and 200 pieces of wood to complete Nawigo Primary School in the district.