Fenerbahçe sign Tanzania’s Mbwana Samatta from Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe signed Samatta £5.5m which could rise to a maximum of £6.2m with add-ons. The Turkish club confirmed they agreed on a four year deal with the Tanzania captain. The 27-year-old, who joined the Villans from Genk in January, promised to improve his new club.

“Hello Fenerbahçe! I am so excited to be here and can’t wait to get started! I want to help the club get back to where they belong and challenge for trophies again. You have some of the best fans in the world and I will give you my all in every game,” said Samatta. The striker thanked Villa for allowing him to work in the English Premier, which is one of the best leagues in the world.

