Davido Reveals Why He’s Marrying Chioma

Singer Davido has opened up on why he is marrying Chioma, his longtime girlfriend and mother of his son, Ifeanyi.

In a video shared online by music executive, Sosoberekon, Davido said Chioma‘s caring atti¬tude towards his staff and others endeared him and is one of the many reasons he is will be getting married to her.

”She is the most beautiful woman in the world. In my house, before I eat, my assistant would eat, everybody must eat” he said

In a recent interview, Davido said he planned getting married in July this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they had to shift it to sometime next year.

Nigerian music star, Davido, is no doubt known to be in a seri¬ous relationship with the mother of his son, Chioma Rowland. The Risky crooner recently opened up on why he has decided to marry her.

Davido who was in the compa¬ny of some of his crew members and talent manager, Soso Sobere¬kon, was asked why he wanted to marry Chioma.

The award-winning star started off by saying that his fiancée was the most beautiful woman in the world.

He then continued by describ¬ing how caring Chioma was and how she looked out for him and his guys. Davido said even before he eats, Chioma would have made sure to serve their security man.