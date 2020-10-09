EIB’s DJ Kobo Going Agaisnt All Odds

Talent they say abounds in a lot of forms but the big question is, how far are you able to go in search of the inner strength to develop it? Look no further.

The story of this gentleman is everything you need to make that dream a reality.

Mawuli Kwashie Fiagbe a.k.a DJ Kobo is a proud native of Anloga, a popular coastal town located in the Volta Region of Ghana. The old student of Zion College works at EIB Network, one of Africa’s media giants. He is also a Radio Content Producer, a job he does with so much authenticity and flair.

DJ Kobo’s major breakthrough in mainstream Disc Jockeying began in the year 2014 when Bola Ray’s EIB Network came calling. He has since become a towering figure and the listeners’ favorite as far Disc Jockeying is concerned.

His works at Kasapa 102.5 FM, Live 91.9 FM and Starr 103.5 FM speak volumes. He is also an integral part of the team that produces the Drive Time Show, DiWuLaneMu, on Kasa¬pa FM hosted by the award-winning presenter, Kwame Bee.

On what keeps him going, the young buzzing DJ revealed to that, the demands of radio work is not something to toy with. He remem¬bered vividly when he had to defer his Business Administration Course at the renowned, Radford Universi¬ty College to pursue his passion and its related issues.

When he initially started, there were days that he thought of quit¬ting due to the stress involved but each time such a thought came, his inner passion would not allow him to do so. He advised fellow dream chasers to always stay positive with their dreams and never succumb to life’s early struggles. DJ Kobo eulogized his boss, Bola Ray, for the immense support he has received from him over a couple of years.

His three debut songs namely; Number One featuring MOG Beatz & Amerado Burner produced by MOG Beatz , Fa B3 Bom featuring Article Wan & Ephraim Beatz pro¬duced by Vacs, Lies & Fame featur¬ing Keeny Ice, Amerado, Remy J, ZyGee and Koo Ntakra produced by Eritz Beatz are already making waves.

The music enthusiast revealed that his presence is felt at Events, Night Clubs and Pubs as well.