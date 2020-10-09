Fenerbahçe sign Tanzania’s Mbwana Samatta from Aston Villa

Aston Villa signed Mbwana Samatta from Genk for a reported £8.5 million(Sh1 billion) fee in January. [Photo: Courte¬sy]

Fenerbahçe signed Tanzania’s star striker Mbwana Samatta from Aston Villa, just eight months after joining the Premier League side.

Fenerbahçe signed Samatta £5.5m which could rise to a maximum of £6.2m with add-ons.

The Turkish club confirmed they agreed on a four-year deal with the Tanzania captain.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Villans from Genk in January, promised to improve his new club.

“Hello Fenerbahçe! I am so excited to be here and can’t wait to get started! I want to help the club get back to where they belong and challenge for trophies again. You have some of the best fans in the world and I will give you my all in every game,” said Samat¬ta.

The striker thanked Villa for allowing him to work in the English Premier, which is one of the best leagues in the world.

“I wish to thank Aston Villa for giving me the op¬portunity to fulfil my dream of playing in the Premier League.

“A special thanks to all Villans for the amazing support you gave me during my time at the club. I wish you all the best of luck for the rest of the season,” the former Simba Sports Club hitman posted on Twitter.

Samatta scored two goals in 16 appearances in all competitions under Dean Smith, Aston Villa’s head coach.

February 1, 2020, Aston Villa’s Mbwana Samatta scores their first goal. [REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls]

Kenyan and Hollywood sensation Lupita Nyong’o once said that “No matter where you are from your dreams are valid.”

Lupita’s inspirational quote came into play in February as Samatta, scored a header for Villa in the 70th minute against Bourne¬mouth.

In a tantalising Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium, the ball fell to the striker after a few unlucky rebounds and he scored a simple header into the middle of the net sending social media into a meltdown.

The Claret & Blue Army completed the signing of Samatta from Genk for a reported £8.5 million fee in January 2020. Agencies