How renewable and clean energy can sustain the next generations

The future of energy is headed in the direction of a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable sources.

The world’s largest economies are rolling out plans to transition from coal to more sustainable energy sources such as solar, hydro, geothermal and wind energy.

Coal has no future When burned for energy, coal emits massive amounts of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

Utilising and sourcing coal are known to pollute the environment and have great impact on people’s health.

Coal mining has also been linked to unsafe labour practices that cause fatal accidents and diseases.

More importantly, as coal plants take more time to generate electricity compared to other sources, such as natural gas, it has no future in a world that sees demand for increasingly flexible and clean energy.

Renewable energy sources

While infinite and free, these renewable energy sources are not always available to make wind farms and solar panels generate electricity at maximum potential. Issues like this take primary consideration, particularly in developing countries, which suffer from an unreliable supply of electricity and whose people are the first to suffer frequent and severe weather changes caused by climate change.

How natural gas can help

Experts believe that the combination of natural gas and renewable energy can make power more reliable while remaining clean and good for the environment. Natural gas is often noted as a cleaner power source. Although fossil fuel, it emits the lowest levels of emissions, such as carbon dioxide, compared to other sources.

The impact on environmental conservation is considerable. Compared to coal, natural gas releases up to 60 per cent less carbon dioxide.

Since natural gas plants can start up considerably faster than coal ones, the former can react more quickly if there are unwanted energy interruptions.

In short, natural gas can easily adjust to changing energy demands and help avoid brownouts when grid-events occur.

In instances where there is not enough sunlight or wind power to generate electricity, gas plants can make up for lower or lost power, at affordable rates. This flexible, reliable quality of natural gas as an energy source makes it the right complement to variable or renewable energy sources.