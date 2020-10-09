Kenya Airways selects Rainbow Aviation as GSA for India

Kenya Airways has appointed Rainbow Aviation as their cargo general sales agent (GSA) for India.

The news was posted on the LinkedIn page of Feroz Qureshi, general manager business de¬velopment at Rainbow Aviation, noting that “we shall be sharing Kenya Airways flight schedule and market rates shortly”.

Kenyan government an¬nounced resumption of local and international air travel. The domestic flights resumed on July 15 while international flights resumed on August 1.

The airline has become the first airline to join Global UTM Association (GUTMA), a non-profit consortium of un¬manned aircraft systems traffic management (UTM) stakehold¬ers.

EgyptAir to lease 2 B787-9 from AerCap; deliveries to start from 2021

EgyptAir, which currently has 6 B787-9, signed a new deal recently to lease two additional planes from AerCap. The 7th B787 is expected to be deliv¬ered in 2021 and the last one by 2022.

The news was posted by Za¬karia Gamal Abdel Nasser, pilot with EgyptAir on his LinkedIn page.

The B787-9 Dreamliner air¬craft has 309 seats divided into 279 seats in the economy class, and 30 super diamond seats, which can turn into full-flat beds.

In July, EgyptAir has revealed on its LinkedIn page that it will receive 7 A321neos by 2022. It has received 8th and the final A320neo aircraft this year.

On the other hand, EgyptAir will resume direct flights to Kigali (one flight per week) and Johannesburg (two flights per week) from October 8; and to Entebbe (one flight per week) on October 9.

IAG Cargo’s return to 5 Afri¬can cities to boost horticulture, pharma sectors

IAG Cargo has now restarted regular services to five key Afri¬can cities – Lagos, Cairo, Cape Town, Abuja and Accra.

IAG Cargo has been serving cities in Africa throughout the summer, with daily services to Johannesburg and four weekly flights to Nairobi. The services to Lagos, Cairo, Cape Town, Abuja and Accra were paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but have now returned, provid¬ing daily cargo services using wide-body 777 and 787 aircraft to and from London Heathrow.

The announcement marks an important step in the continued development of trade between these countries’ cities and the rest of the world via London Heathrow. As well as providing a solution for the importation of much needed pharmaceutical and medical goods, these routes are a vital link for IAG Cargo customers who regularly export products such as automotive, electronics and machinery, in addition to high demand perish¬ables from Africa to the rest of the world.

Darren Peek, regional com¬mercial manager for Europe and Africa, said, “The return of these additional services is another positive development and means we are now flying to all the key destinations in continental Africa we served prior to the Covid crisis, further supporting our customers in the region to stay connected with their trading partners across the world.”

The return of flights into these key routes will be especially welcomed by exporters seek¬ing to serve consumer and UK retailer demand for perishable goods such as tropical fruits. Every year, IAG Cargo flies around 25,000 tonnes of perish¬ables out of Africa through IAG Cargo’s Constant Fresh product, which ensures goods arrive at their destination in pristine condition.