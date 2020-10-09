The Future of Technology and Innovation

The future is, factually speaking, uncertain. We don’t know if we’ll find a cure for cancer, the economic outlook, if we’ll be living in an algorithmic world or if our work cubical mate will soon be replaced by a robot. While futurists can dish out some exciting and down¬right scary visions for the future of technology and science, there are no future facts. However, the uncertainty presents opportunity.

Technology in today’s world

From the moment you wake up, to the moment you go back to sleep, technology is everywhere. The highly digital life we live and the development of our technological world have become the new normal. According to The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), almost 50% of the world’s population uses the internet, leading to over 3.5 billion daily searches on Google and more than 570 new websites being launched each minute. And even more mind-boggling? Over 90% of the world’s data has been created in just the last couple of years.

With data growing faster than ever before, the future of tech¬nology is even more interesting than what is happening now. We’re just at the beginning of a revolution that will touch every business and every life on this planet. By 2020, at least a third of all data will pass through the cloud, and within five years, there will be over 50 billion smart connected devices in the world.

Keeping pace with digital transformation

At the rate at which data and our ability to analyze it are grow¬ing, businesses of all sizes will be forced to modify how they operate. Businesses that digi¬tally transform, will be able to offer customers a seamless and frictionless experience, and as a result, claim a greater share of profit in their sectors. Take, for example, the financial services industry – specifically banking. Whereas most banking used to be done at a local branch, recent reports show that 40% of Amer¬icans have not stepped through the door of a bank or credit union within the last six months, largely due to the rise of online and mobile banking.

According to Citi’s 2018 Mobile Banking Study, mobile banking is one of the top three most-used apps by Americans. Similarly, the Federal Reserve reported that more than half of U.S. adults with bank accounts have used a mobile app to access their accounts in the last year, presenting forward-looking banks with an incredible oppor¬tunity to increase the number of relationship touchpoints they have with their customers by introducing a wider array of banking products via mobile.

Be part of the movement

Rather than viewing digi¬tal disruption as worrisome and challenging, embrace the uncertainty and potential that advances in new technologies, data analytics and artificial intel¬ligence will bring. The pressure to innovate amid technological progress poses an opportunity for us all to rethink the work we do and the way we do it.