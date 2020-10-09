The Top 100 African Banks ranking shows strong performance for South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria

The Banker’s Top 100 African Banks rank¬ing for 2020 shows a stabilisation in the finances of the majority of African major lenders. However, this is the calm before the storm, with Covid-19 restrictions and lower commodity prices set to take their toll on lenders in key African markets, such as South Africa, Nigeria and Angola, this year.

After a difficult 2018, South Afri¬ca’s big four all reported growth in their assets and capital positions in 2019, even as operating conditions in their home market continued to tighten through the year. Standard Bank cemented its position as the continent’s largest lender with an 8.2 per cent increase in Tier 1 capital, compared with a 3.7 per cent drop the year before. Sec¬ond-placed FirstRand came ahead of its South African counterparts in terms of profitability, with a return on assets of 1.9%, while third-placed Absa was the best perform¬er in terms of capital growth – its Tier 1 position improving by 13.5 per cent.

The incredible growth trajectory of Egyptian lenders continued un¬abated in 2019, with Commercial International Bank (CIB) joining National Bank of Egypt and Ban¬que Misr in the top 10. The Inter-national Monetary Fund forecasts that the country’s economy will continue to grow (albeit at a much slower rate) in 2020, making it the only one of the continent’s top five economies not to slip into reces-sion as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the 15 Egyptian lenders in The Banker’s Top 100 African Banks ranking for 2020, 12 im¬proved their positions compared with last year, while all but one of the 15 reported double-digit growth in pre-tax profits for 2019.

At the other end of the spec¬trum, 2019 was a difficult year for Angolan lenders, as the economy struggled with lower oil outputs and a slump in the value of the kwanza in October. The country’s largest lender, Banco de Fomento Angola, saw its Tier 1 capital posi¬tion drop by 18.4 per cent, while fourth-placed Banco Millennium Atlantico saw its base decrease by 28.9 per cent.

In sheer growth terms, CIB is the standout performer for both Egypt and Africa in the 2020 rankings. The lender recorded a 74.8 per cent rise in Tier 1 capital, helping it move from 14th to 9th position on the continent, while simultaneous¬ly recording a 41.3 per cent rise in pre-tax profits.

It comes as little surprise, therefore, that CIB and Egyptian lenders dominate The Banker’s inaugural performance rankings for the 25 largest African banks by Tier 1 capital, calculated using eight key performance metrics. CIB tops this ranking, coming in the top five in places in seven of the eight metrics used, with first-place results for soundness and leverage. In all, Egyptian lenders account for five of the top 10 African perform¬ers for 2020, with Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt and Banque du Caire coming in third and fourth place overall.

Nigeria is the next best rep¬resented country in terms of performance, with two of the top 10 banks. Guaranty, the coun¬try’s third largest lender by Tier 1 capital (and 17th largest on the continent) comes in second posi¬tion in the rankings thanks to its table-topping scores for profitabili¬ty and return on risk. The country’s top lender, Zenith, was the fifth best performer on the continent, scoring in the top five for leverage and asset quality.

Investec recorded the best score of any South African bank in the performance rankings, coming in 15th place, scoring highly on prof¬itability, asset quality and return on risk. At number 18, FirstRand was the best performer of the big four, with its strongest showing in return on risk, counterbalanced by lower scores for growth and liquidity.