Africa needs to unleash potential of lakes region

The global community is work- ing to recover from the unprece- dented economic and health im- pacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Africa, the Great Lakes re- gion aquaculture sector is work- ing to sustain more than 60 million lives in 10 countries.

However, the sector’s depen- dent countries bordering on Lakes Edward, Victoria, Albert, Tanganyika, Nyasa and Kivu con- tinue to reel from COVID-19.

According to Dennis Munene is executive director of the Chi- na-Africa Center at the Africa Policy Institute, intrastate and in- terstate conflicts have also aggra- vated extreme poverty in the region.

“Merging the lakes region is critical in Africa’s quest to re- duce poverty, create economic

opportunities and fulfil glob- al sustainable development goals,” says Dennis Munene.

Nevertheless, to the push for manufacturing and industriali- sation to revamp the continent’s economy beyond the pandemic, a drastic and critical shift toward ad- vancing the economic potential of the lakes region is vital to tap the vast and rich aquaculture and maricul- ture within the countries involved.

According to him, the great shift toward the lake basin ar- eas can be attributed to rap- id population growth, mas- sive geophysical features, rich natural resources and biodiver- sity, and economic acceleration.

Globally, since 1970, aquacul- ture has expanded at an average annual rate of 8.9 per cent, mak- ing it the fastest-growing food security production sector. The

sector is providing almost half of all fisheries products for human consumption and has created employment and helped stim- ulate global economic growth.

China has utilised its rich aqua- culture sector to help end poverty, provide food security and create employment for its large popula- tion. Aquaculture was one of the key policy frameworks Beijing adopted in the country’s econom- ic reform and opening-up. As a result, China is producing more seafood than any other country.

In Africa, while some regions recorded relatively high econom- ic growth rates before the novel COVID-19 crisis hit, a number of countries within the lakes re- gion grappled with extremely high levels of poverty. That was primarily attributed to human-in- duced as well as natural drivers.

Human-induced drivers include climate change, industrial pollu- tion, rapid population growth, envi- ronmental destruction, overfishing and the illegal wildlife and fisheries trade. Natural drivers include dis- eases, pests, drought and flooding.

Intrastate and interstate conflicts over available natural resources within the lakes region have also af- fected its overall economic growth.

Nonetheless, a number of affect- ed states are recording economic growth with the establishment of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region. The platform’s sole purpose is to address the root causes of intractable conflicts and promote sustainable peace and development in the region.

However, the internation- alisation of the trade and wa- ter wars is becoming a new 21st century economic threat. Conflicts like the Nile Basin is- sue within the Horn of Africa, the politicising of diseases such as COVID-19 and an increasing push for unilateralism and protection- ism will drive some of the coun- tries within the lakes region to face another economic recession.

The region will require dras- tic economic stimulus policies. First, there is a need to enhance collaboration with the interna- tional community on assistance. For instance, the World Bank has rolled out a $1 billion assistance package to affected countries that will be used to generate cross-bor- der trade and provide better health and education services. Second, there is need for knowl- edge sharing. Countries such as China that have vast experience in using available aquaculture and mariculture resources to en- sure food security for its popula- tion should partner with various countries within the African lakes region through available policy engagements to create food secu- rity for sustainable development. There is also a need to harmonize research and management as key el- ements to bolster economic growth and sustainable development ef- forts. This should be done under the banner of the International Confer- ence on the Great Lakes Region.