Dairy farmers call for support

The country’s dairy farm- ers are calling the govern- ment to support dairy industry.

The urgent help to save the industry follows the impact of imports affected dairy farmers like Mwanaheri Kawamb- wa who owns 200 cows at Bagamoyo.

Many dairy farmers have sig- nificantly impacted by the huge disturbances in the market, pay- ments and uncollected milk.

“It’s not just cash flow that’s affect- ed. We have also seen a raft of price cuts to dairy farmers on the back of the market disturbances. The govern- ment should grasp the seriousness of the situation,” she told Business Times.

Despite supplying up to 190 li- tres of milk per day where 120 li- tres is put to the market, Mwana-

heri’s monthly income has dropped. She noted that she spend huge sums of money tending her farm, adding that dairy cows are very expensive and need extra care but she has realised at a loss. Mwanaheri is not alone, as oth- er livestock farmers country- wide are facing a similar plight. Some of the farmers Business Times interviewed in Bagamoyo, Kibaha, and Tanga say milk prices started dropping at the beginning of last year when the rainy season set in, which has favoured the growth of green pastures in the production areas. They say the falling milk prices have constrained the livelihood of the vast dependants on dairy sub-sector. According to Mwanaheri, most of them are stuck with milk and they end up giving it to residents for free since milk traders are buying it cheaply.

She pointed out that livestock prod- ucts such as milk and butter are their primary source of livelihood and a fall in their prices directly affects them.

“When the price of milk dropped from Tsh1,200 per litre in early last year, our incomes also dropped, as an individu- al I have lost more money,” she said.

She noted that they have tried their level best to stabilise prices in vain because it is the middlemen who set the prices, they strongly call upon government to intervene.

She revealed that the middle- men who sell milk from the village are the ones cheating the farmers, they are benefiting because they have maintained the previous price.

Farmers should not have sleep- less night over falling milk prices, actually it happens due to increased milk production, Mwanaheri said.