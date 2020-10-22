Tanzania implements a World Bank-funded tourism project

Best for domestic, rural and regional tourism in East and South- ern Africa, the World Bank-funded Resilient

Natural Resource Management for Tourism and Growth project is un- der implementation in Tanzania.

Implementation of the six- year Resilient Natural Resource Management for Tourism and Growth (REGROW) involves the development of communi- ty-based tourist projects to em- power local communities in tak- ing part on tourism activities.

REGROW project is mostly tar- geting the development of tourism programs for local communities living neighbors to wildlife parks in the Southern Highlands of Tan- zania where tourism and tourist businesses are far less developed.

Taking an advantage of rich tourist attractions, mostly wildlife and na- ture, REGROW project will attract Domestic Tourism for local Tan- zanians, Regional Tourism for vis- itors from Southern African states, and international class tourists.

Southern Tanzania is a new tourist circuit set for development, mostly targeting Regional Tourists from Malawi, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, South Africa, Rwanda and Burundi.

Currently under implementa- tion, REGROW project also tar- gets the development of tourist infrastructure, mostly roads and transport services to access wildlife parks in Southern Tanzania whose tourist support infrastructure is less developed compared to those in Northern Tanzania Tourist Circuit.

Northern Tanzania Tourist Cir- cuit attracts regional tourists from

East African states apart from international tourists through Kilimanjaro International Air- port (KIA) in Kilimanjaro and Jomo Kenyatta International Air- port (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya.

Tanzanian Deputy Minister for Tourism Mr. Constantine Kanya- su said among the areas under REGROW Project is the new- ly established Nyerere Nation- al Park in Southern Tanzania. It is the biggest wildlife protect- ed park in East Africa covering about 30,000 Square kilometers within Selous Game Reserve.

The World Bank’s US Dollar 150 million soft loan credit had been directed for the implementation of a project for transforming the tour- ism sector in the southern circuit.

Tanzania is now targeting di- versification of tourist products, focusing more on the less de-

veloped Southern Zone that is rich with wildlife, nature, histor- ical, and geographical features.

Under REGROW Project, Tan- zania’s Southern Zone would be developed for tourism di- versification as to attract more companies that would invest in hotel and accommodation facil- ities, air transport, ground-tour handling, and other tourist ser- vices, all of which are lacking.

REGROW project targets to po- sition the Southern Circuit to be- come an engine of growth through tourism development and associat- ed benefits with the promotion of conservation of National Parks and Game Reserves within the Circuit.

Tanzania implement a World Bank-funded tourism project ruaha national park

The “Southern Circuit” includes several National Parks of Katavi, Kitulo, Mahale, Udzungwa Moun- tains, Mikumi, and Ruaha, all hold- ing different tourist attractions.

Northern Circuit wildlife parks attract over 800,000 photograph- ic safari tourists per year. They are made up of Mount Kilimanjaro, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Taran- gire, Lake Manyara, and Arusha.

Tanzania National Parks man- agement has identified key areas for tourist investments mostly hotel development in less-visited tourist attractive wildlife parks in southern and western Tanzania.

The REGROW project will also finance the diversification of live- lihoods in selected communities neighboring four priority Protected Areas (PAs) made up of Mikumi Na- tional Park, Ruaha National Park, Udzungwa Mountains National Park, and the northern photograph- ic zone of the Selous Game Reserve.

Through the REGROW project, Tanzania seeks to strengthen the management of protected areas then promote nature-based tourism in Southern Tanzania with a focus on domestic, regional, or intra-Af- rican and international tourism.