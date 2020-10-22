Tanzania is ahead of schedule

Since 2015, the Tanzanian Fifth Phase Government, under reform-minded President Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, has

set an ambitious industrialization agenda in pursuit of the goals artic- ulated in its National Development Vision 2025. To achieve that, and in addition to focusing on industrial products, President Magufuli has emphasized the need for attracting foreign investments into the coun- try to drive economic development while implementing the Vision 2025 to become a middle-income nation.

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, Tanzania has achieved its middle-income vision five

years ahead of schedule. Tanzania achieved the status, with a GNI per capita of USD $1080 up from an average of USD $622 in the previ- ous administration. “I congratulate all my compatriots on this historic achievement. We had envisaged

to achieve this status by 2025 but with strong determination, this has been possible in 2020. God bless Tanzania,” Dr. Magufuli posted on Twitter when the World Bank had just announced the new status for Tanzaniaon1stJuly,2020. This development was markedly cele- brated by authorities, patriots and the common citizens, an outpour of joy from its ambitious population following years of strong focus on delivery, hard work and determi- nation.

According to the World Bank, Tanzania was among seven coun- tries that moved to a higher catego- ry, the lower middle-income level, from the least developed category, demonstrating a definite step for- ward in the national development process. In five years, Magufuli doubled the national GDP twice

to TZS 124.0 trillion (about USD $60 billion), up from an average of TZS 52.4 trillion (USD $25 billion) attained between 2005 and 2015.

MIDDLE-INCOME STATUS HAS ITS BENEFITS

As a coastal economy bordering eight countries, six of which are nearly or completely land-locked, Tanzania is well situated to become a regional economic and transit hub. The country is endowed with rich renewable and non-renewable resources that can power not only its own economic transformation but that of its neighbours as well.

Tanzania’s transition into a lower middle-income status also boosts its credit worthiness, which will ultimately benefit a nation with such ambitious growth plans. The nation’s task ahead is to continue translating that middle-income status into the realities of the lives of the people, something President Magufuli is already doing by focus- ing on people-centered initiatives such as health, education, water and infrastructure reforms.

The entry into middle-income status was also good news for industrialists and the business community who were part of the success. Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) Director of Policy and Advocacy, Akida Mnyenyelwa said:

“This means that our country’s credit worthiness will improve and industrial investors will get an opportunity to borrow externally. I believe more lenders will trust us, and Tanzania will attract more

investors.”

PROJECTIONS AND PROJ- ECTS

While this achievement has done wonders for international credibil- ity, the global pandemic will still have an effect on the economy as many of its economic and devel- opment partners still grapple with Covid effect. Currently, the Interna- tional Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) both assert that Tanzania’s economic growth will slow down

to 2% and 2.7% respectively but will rebound and trend upwards in proceeding years.

Tanzania’s projections are however optimistically higher to between 5.5% and slightly above 6% growth as it didn’t lock down most of its economy. The promis- ing prospects are also supported by a growing services sector, planned public investments in infrastruc- ture, staggering gold prices and a tourism sector that is returning to normalcy.

The Tanzanian sky is open with tourist chartered and non-char- tered planes rerouting to the country’s unforgettable destina- tions such as the Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti, the Ngorongoro Crater and the Spice Islands of Zanzibar. Sky giants like Emirates, Fly Dubai, Qatar Air, KLM and Ethiopian

airlines are flocking Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar Airports.

During the apex of the Covid pandemic, Tanzania did not act carelessly rather they implemented significant health and other scien- tific measures plus local experience to curb it. Today, there cases are minimal and the country is close to being declared Covid-free, allowing its strategic economic projects to carry on.

Some major projects under the transformation-minded President Magufuli include the construction of the USD $2.9 billion Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, Africa’s fourth largest dam, the construction of the first two lots

of the USD $3.0 billion Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), East Africa’s longest and ultra-modern speed train lane, the expansion of the Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara ports and a new liquefied natural gas plant at Likong’o-Mchinga worth over USD $30 billion.

Tanzania is also partnering with neighbor Uganda to realize another remarkable dream; construction

of the 1,443 USD $3.5 billion East Africa’s Crude Oil Pipeline plus a new electric railway line between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, where a new international airport is being built.

MINING REFORMS THAT

WORKED WELL

Mining is among the key sectors that have been touched by reforms which have contributed to the growth of Tanzania’s economy during Magufuli’s first term. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that mining contributed 15.3% to the country’s GDP in the first quarter of 2020.

Ultimately, these reforms have benefitted small-scale miners, especially as a recent law enact- ment relieved them of the burden of paying the withholding tax of

5% and 18% VAT. Choosing to

shift towards national small-scale miners, Magufuli withdrew licenses belonging to few non-performing investors to allow more than 5000 small-scale miners to gain access.

Magufuli also built a wall around Mirerani, the Tanzanite mining and marketing small town. The results in the growth of national gross mining revenues and person- al earnings among small minors speak for themselves with gross national revenues from mining doubling in size. Of course, the

tale of a small Tanzanite minor, Saniniyu Laizer, who became a multi-billionaire, speaks volumes on the Magufuli transformation effect in the sector.

