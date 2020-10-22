Teachers urged to utilise banking services

Teachers have been urged to utilise the bank- ing services offered by local banks and financial institutions to get rid of the economic hardship.

Securing business loans can enable teachers start in- come-generating projects, which can supplement their salaries, Lazaro Twange, Babati District Commis- sioner made the call at the Central zone Teachers Day organised by NMB Bank.

“I urge teachers to take advantage of the banking services available. Also, citizens should create the altitude of opening bank accounts and deposit money to avoid irregular spending. Teachers should also request for business loans to widen their income base,” Twange said.

The DC also advised teachers to think beyond consumer loans in order to transform their lives.

He said by using these opportunities teachers and citizens will avoid falling into the hands of conmen who lend on the streets at high interest rates, adding that this situation has been holding them back.

He said keeping money at home without utilising

a banking account could lead to losses large sums of money in house fire or from attacks by thieves as well as misuse.

Therefore, storage of cash should be taken very seri- ously to avoid losing hard earned income.

On is part, Ally Ngingite, Senior Manager Private Credit Services at NMB, said the aim of holding such conference with teachers was to educate them on the services provided by the bank.

Ally said other teachers and citizens in Manyara will attain the banking services education through over 200 teachers who attended the NMB meeting.

He termed some of the services offered by the bank as home loans, which targets various sectors, diverse insurance services available at the bank as well as digital services using mobile phones.

He also said that the bank has been allocating one per cent (1pc) of its profits back to the com- munity by supporting the education sector in terms of desks, chairs and building classrooms.

He added that other assistance is being chan- nelled to the health sector through various medical equipment and maternity beds, mattresses and sheets and hospital beds.