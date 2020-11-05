Huge challenges ahead as Magufuli takes presidential oath

Tanzanian President John Magufuli will tomorrow swear in for another five-year term mandating him to continue with reviving the economy.

He will enter the presidency with a commanding mandate and a parliamentary majority. He defeated 14 candidates, including Tundu Lissu of the opposition CHADEMA party, in the tightly contested presidential election in 28th October.

Despite a promise to create jobs for young people, Magufuli will be primarily concerned with stimulating Tanzania’s flagging economy, create wealth and restore happiness to the country.

The public incur frustration with jobless, patchy delivery of basic services and the legacy of inequality. Unemployment is above 10 per cent.

Citizens were highly dissatisfied with economic conditions and had little confidence that the government was doing enough to address these concerns.

Magufuli’s inauguration follows his ruling CCM (Chama Cha Mapinduzi) party’s 84 per cent victory against 13 per cent for his opponent, Lissu of Chadema party.

Magufuli first took office in 2015 after former President Jakaya Kikwete ended his second 5-year term.

He is seen by many as having the potential to clean up both the government and the ruling party’s reputation. Without him the CCM likely would have received just 40 per cent of the vote, one party leader has said.

He vows to continue the fight against graft that has hurt the country’s economy, the most developing in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The President’s resolve to im- pose clean governance will be test- ed with the appointment of his new Cabinet in the coming days.

Magufuli has set out an ambitious reform agenda to tackle the country’s many problems, but there is concern the coming parliament can prove that.

Many Tanzanians still go to bed hungry, many live lives of intolerable deprivation, and too many of people do not work, particularly the youth.

His government must expand and provide vision as well as direction and shine the light down the path of local entrepreneurs and farmers.

The public also expect the govern- ment has to create conducive and friendly environment that will en- able a vibrant private sector to drive growth and create jobs, given its impor- tance for the growth of the economy and the overall progress of the nation.

Job creation must also be support- ed by the expansion of avenues in the agricultural sector. This should also go together with securing sufficient supplies of food at affordable prices.

For the young people they need work and good salary. They are looking on him to see to it that he is able to build a lot of works for the youth.

The government should to successfully deliver better edu- cation and health services and improve public infrastructure.

Rashida David says “I want the education cost to beat least a bit lower so that everybody can send his daughter to school and pay school fees.”

Charles Deusdedith said contin- ued protection of the country’s land and maritime resources are of par- amount importance. Ensuring good relations between Tanzania her regional partners is also essential

for a country determined to encour- age stability across the continent. He shared that Tanzania has an impressive track record of fostering international peace and should stay on that path, conducting its foreign relations on the basis of nation- al respect and good cooperation. “We believe in utilising the tools of diplomacy and existing bilat- eral and multilateral structures in resolving disputes,” he said. Sources spoke to Business Times noted that the government shall protect the public purse by insisting on value-for-mon- ey in all public transactions. They added that public service is just that service and not an avenue for making money. Money is to be made in the private sector, not the public. “Measures will be put in place to ensure this.”