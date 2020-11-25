NMB Bank earmarks Sh200m prizes for customers

NMB Bank has earmarked the sum of Tsh200 million prizes to its customers through a mouth-watering campaign. The prizes include cash, smartphones, fridges, flat screen TV sets, microwaves and a holiday trip.

The campaign christened “MastaBata Sio Kikawaida” marketing blitz for promoting the use of NMB Mastercard and Masterpass QR was unveiled yesterday at the bank’s Head in the commercial city of Dar es Salaam.

According to NMB, over 3 million cardholders and clients stand a chance to win the different prizes being offered depending on the frequency of using the digital cards.

The grand prize of the campaign will be a fully paid three-day trip to Serengeti Ngorongoro or Zanzibar, it added. The drive to help promote a cash- less economy, which will be exclusive to existing and new NMB customers, will end in February next year.

“In the three months of the promotion, there will be weekly draws that will see 40 lucky winners walk away with Tsh100,000 each while 12 people will every month win a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 worth Tsh2,480,000 million,” the lender pointed in the statement.

The bank noted that 12 winners of the exclusive trip can choose to be accompanied by their spouses or friends at their stay in a Five-Star Hotel will be fully paid by the bank. Winners will also be given the option to choose between the safari or a range of prizes comprising items such as TV sets with DSTV services for three months, fridges, laptops, Samsung A70 phones, water dispensers and microwaves.

“More than TZS 200 Million worth prizes are to be won in this promotion aimed at encouraging and motivating customers to use NMB Mastercard when paying for goods or services through point of sales (POS), QR Code or the internet,” reads the statement.

Speaking at the event to launch the campaign, NMB Bank’s Chief Retail Banking, Mr Filbert Mponzi, said the promotion is a way of rewarding customers who have transformed together with the bank through its digital journey to forming a cashless society.

Mr Mponzi called for increased use of cards during the festive season and in daily purchases noting that cash usage is not only expensive for individuals and the government but also risky.

“We are grateful to our customers for their continued support over time. It is through their support that NMB has managed to come this far. This pro- motion aims at rewarding them for their loyalty and it is an incentive to our new customers for choosing NMB as their bank of choice,” he added.

On his part, a representative from Gaming Board Tanzania Rasuli Masudi urged customers and citizens alike to take part in the promotion stating that it meets all the requisite requirements and criteria for running gaming draws in the country.

NMB Bank has been the first bank in Tanzania to issue a secured EMV (chip and pin) MasterCard with contactless technology and pioneered the largest roll out of contactless MasterCard payment cards in the country to date.