TBS seizes, destroys toxic cosmetics

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has destroyed cosmetics with toxic ingredients valued at more than 125 million. This follows unarranged inspections carried out in unregistered godowns in Arusha region last weekend.

Roida Andusamile, Head of Public Relations Unit at TBS noted that the prohibited cos- metics were found in godowns dubbed Kimario Cosmetics by TBS officials in Arusha. The makeups were confiscated in accordance with the Standards Act No 2 of 2009 with its 2019 amendments.

“Godown owner Pamphil Kimario has paid Tsh3.5 million as a fee for destroying the consignment of more than one tonne, which could have caused health problems to consumers,” she said.

She shared that some wananchi had been utilising toxic cosmetics which contained mercury and hydroquinone ingredients for skin change with disregard to side-effects.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) 2020 report, cosmetics which contain mercury if used for a long time causes kidney, lung, skin, eye, nerve and food digestive system diseases. The Finance Act No 8 of 2019 mandates TBS to manage registration of food, cosmetics, food and cosmetics godowns, cafes and hotels which was earlier carried out by the former Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA).

The enforcement of the Act started in July 2019, hence compelled sellers, manufacturers of cosmetics to register their products and godowns. TBS recently destroyed various cosmetics and food unfit for human confiscated during inspections carried out in different parts of Arusha and neighbouring regions between January and November 2020.

She said TBS would continue with mounting inspections countrywide while insisting manufacturers and cosmetics sellers to adhere to registration procedures to avoid inconveniences. Dealers in cosmetics are asked to have a list of products available on TBS’s website.