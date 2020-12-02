Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania drop on latest Fifa rankings

The three East Africa nations recorded unfavourable results in recent outings with the Cranes the only team getting a win Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania have all dropped on the latest Fifa standings.

The three neighbours registered different outcomes in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

The Harambee Stars have dropped one position to 104th with 1187 points, 18 points fewer than what they had last month. The drop has been caused by a poor outing against Comoros where the team managed to get just one draw.

In the first game played at Kasarani on Wednesday, November 11, M’changama Youssouf put Comoros ahead from a free-kick which was expertly taken, wrong-footing Arnold Origi in the Kenya goal, but Masoud Juma equalised for in the second half, after going down to the visitors who had to play with 10 men for the better part of the game.

In the second match played four days later in Moroni, Mohamed Ben El-Fardou and Mattoir Faiz scored the goals for Les Coelacantes and the Harambee Stars denied them a clean sheet courtesy of Cliff Nyakeya’s effort.

Uganda have dropped three positions. They are now placed in the 79th position with 1307 points. The Johnathan McKinstry-led charges won against South Sudan in the first match by a solitary goal. Second-half substitute Halid Lwaliwa struck late to ensure the Cranes picked up a 1-0 win over their opponents at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

In the second match played at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, the Bright Stars won by the same margin. The win, courtesy of a goal scored by Gor Mahia’s new star Tito Okello, ensured the hosts picked up a maiden group win while Uganda suffered an unlikely first loss in the qualifiers.

The Taifa Stars, on their part, have also dropped by one position. They are placed 135th with 1085 points.

The Etienne Ndayiragije-led team fell by a solitary goal away to Tunisia before settling to a 1-1 draw at home.

In North Africa, captain Youssef Msakni converted from the spot in the 18th minute after he was fouled in the box. At the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Feisal Salum cancelled out Saifeddine Khaoui’s opener as the two teams shared the spoils.