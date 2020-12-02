NMB: A beacon to support the community in education and health

The Ilala municipal has recognised NMB Bank as a leading financial institution that spends most of its income to help communities through education and health through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative (CSR).

Through this initiative the bank has been at the forefront of many financial institutions in the region, which has been working with the government to ensure quality of health and education services are available to the public.

The move has prompted the Municipality to present the Bank with a Certificate of Appreciation, at the closing ceremony of the tax- payer day conference held recently.

NMB awarded as a beacon for the use of its income in assisting the community. During the event, the Municipality presented certificates to the 100 Best institutions, firms and merchants. Lilian Kisamba, Project Manager for Social Responsibility at NMB said that for this year (2020), the bank has provided Tsh218.9 million on the projects that directly affect the community in Dar es Salaam.

She maintained that out of the amount, Tsh153.9 million have been spent in the education sector and Tsh65 million went to health service, where a total of 26 schools have received 300 desks, helping 3,900 pupils who were sitting on the ground.

She added that six schools received galvanized iron sheets worth of Tsh40 million.The bank has assured busi- nesses in Ilala Municipality and across the country the availability of low interest loans as well as financial literacy to enable them manage their business effectively.

“At NMB, we promise innovation for business owners with the aim of not only to ease government’s revenue collection, but also to reduce in- convenience for taxpayers through our digital platforms,” said Adelard Mang’ombo, Senior Manager-Government Business at NMB.

He pointed out that NMB is the right partner in business in terms of the rapid economic and commercial growth, through low interest loans, quick access, with flexible terms and conditions available in all NMB branches.

The Ilala District Commissioner, Ng’wilubuzu Ludigija, who was the guest of honour, com- mended the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce for its positive tax incentives among traders, while promising them necessary sup- port in the establishment and development of their businesses.

He noted that the government is proud of the taxpayers in Ilala Municipality, citing NMB as a major support to the government in terms of tax and revenue collections, which he said will be utilised effectively to improve the lives and infrastructure of wananchi.