Tanzanian e-health startup launches appointment-booking platform

Tanzanian e-health startup Medikea has launched a platform that allows patients to find and book appointments with doctors at their preferred clinics, for free. Launched in October, the Medikea app allows users to search for doctors by name, speciality, location or accepted insurance, and compare them by availability, rating and reviews. They can then book an appointment using the service.

While booking is free for patients, the startup charges doctors and clinics a monthly subscription fee for helping clinics go digital.

“We provide a software as a service tool for doctors and hospitals to help them go online, add their availability and manage their appointments. They can also send automatic email and SMS appointment reminder notifications to patients, reducing no-shows and minimising staff time spent on the phone,” Dr Elvis Silayo, Medikea’s co-founder and chief executive of- ficer (CEO) told Disrupt Africa.

Silayo said he launched the company in order to reduce hassle for people seeking doctors in various specialties, and having also discovered that doctors have significant near-term availability due to cancellations and last minute rescheduling. “In fact, 30 to 40 per cent of their appointment slots go to waste,” he said. “We call this the “hidden supply of care”. Our technology makes this hidden appointment inventory available in real-time for last minute bookers. This dramatically accelerates patients’ access to care and improves systemic inefficiencies.”