Tanzania pump hiked prices up 3.7 Per Cent

Tanzanian Motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets to keep their cars moving as the prices of petroleum products increased. The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) announced new cap prices for petroleum products in the country, indicating that the retail price of diesel and petrol imported through the Dar es Salaam port jumped respectively.

EWURA said for Dar es Salaam’s retail price for petrol increased by 3.7 per cent or 80/-, while diesel price shot up by 1.7per cent or 34/- per litre and for Kerosene, the price remained the same as in the last month since there was no new consignment received through Dar es Salaam port.

According to the publication, motorists in the Dar es Salaam Region will get relief compared to other regions where the price for petrol is set at 2,249/- and diesel 2,073/-

For northern regions, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Manyara and Tanga, the prices have gone up by 69/- a litre for petrol and 116/- for diesel, Kerosene price shall continue to be the same because there was no new consignment of the product that was received through Tanga port in May 2021.

According to EWURA, the highest prices have been recorded in Uvinza (Lugufu) 2,493/- while 2,317 for diesel and Kyerwa in Kagera region 2,487/- for petrol, and 2311 for diesel and kerosene respectively.

Globally, three months ago, oil prices surged to the highest in more than a year as the market looks ahead towards an accelerating decline in global inventories and a comeback in demand.