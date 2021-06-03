Ugandan Ministers’s car shot 56 times

Gunmen have attacked and wounded Uganda’s Transport Minister and former army commander, Gen Katumba Wamala, killing his daughter and driver. Witnesses say men on motorbikes fired several shots at their vehicle near their home in the capital, Kampala.

Uganda’s president has said “we already have clues to those killers” calling them “pigs” and “terrorists”.

Soldiers are guarding the hospital where Gen Wamala is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.He is regarded as one of Uganda’s most respected politicians and military men.

It is not clear what the motive for the attempted killing was. The army says phone calls potentially linked to planning the assassination attempt are being investigated. Gen Wamala was previously a police chief as well as formerly heading the army.

At the time of Tuesday’s attack, he was traveling in an army vehicle that was sprayed with bullets from the sides and front.According to a police statement, four armed men on “motorbikes with concealed number plates” had followed the car for 4km (2.5 miles) down the road from Gen Wamala’s home before opening fire.

His 26-year-old daughter Brenda Nantogo and his driver, Haruna Kayondo, were “killed instantly” say police. The general’s bodyguard – Khalid Koboyoit – is said to have survived with no injuries.