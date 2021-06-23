Govt commends NMB for opening Healthcare Club

NMB Bank has become the first in the country to open Healthcare Club, a network that provides with loans for labour equipment, capital and investment to health sector stakeholders.

The service comes with the bank having spent more than Tsh32 billion loans to the private health sector, out of Tsh112.5 billion planned to spend until 2025.

The NMB Healthcare Club was launched in conjunction with the Tanzania Health Summit 2021, which brought together more than 150 health sector stakeholders, including doctors, pharmacists, hospital owners, dispensaries, various health centres and colleges and allied party leaders.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aifelo Sichwale, representing the Permanent Secretary for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ministry commended the move by NMB for empowering key stakeholders in the health sector.

Dr. Sichwale shared that the responsibility to provide services to the people, including health, belongs to the government, but the opportunities and capabilities are not sufficient, hence opening the doors to the private health sector.

The government will continue to work with all stakeholders serving in the sector. This launch has the government blessings and we support NMB for your efforts to unite doctors and other key stakeholders in the health sector, supporting the Government of President Samia Hassan’s goals to improve the environment of this sector,” he noted.

According to him, the government’s goal is to improve the environment for entrepreneurs to participate in the growth of the national economy through taxes, provide employment and raise capital.

He pointed out that through NMB Healthcare Club, members will receive training on business knowledge as well as financial education, urging the bank to also provide free education

The Acting Chief Auditor General at NMB Bank, Benedicto Baragomwa, commended the health sector stakeholders for their fight against the novel COVID-19 crisis, saying as the bank they supported their customers by providing them with financial recovery and altering the repayment of their loans.

“Our closeness to customers was aimed at enabling them to withstand the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic. This is because we at NMB have been at the forefront in supporting this health sector by providing medical equipment, including those aimed at serving a challenging area of reproductive health,” he said.

He shared that NMB has joined forces to ensure that better health services are available to all, where through Asset Financing, which provides affordable loans specifically to the private health sector.

According to Baragomwa, the bank spent more than Tsh32 billion As of March 2021, out of Tsh112.5 billion planned to use until 2025.

Dr. Omary Chillo, Head of the Department of Physiology Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) has called on the government to increase the opportunities for the private health sector stakeholders to participate in ministry planning sessions.

The President of the Tanzania Medical Association (MAT), Shedrack Mwaibambe, described NMB as a bank that has never stopped striving in every area to ensure the health sector strengthens.