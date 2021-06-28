NMB Mining Club to propel minerals industry prosperity through soft loans

NMB Bank has became the first lender to launch a special club for mining stakeholders in the country that will cater for the unique fiscal needs of the extractive industry, including offering sectoral players soft loans.

Apart from offering tailor-made-banking services, the novel NMB Mining Club will be a platform for spurring the sector’s growth and productivity. Senior officials of the bank said its prosperity through the networking initiative will be a boon for the country.

Speaking here yesterday during the launch of the club, the Chief of Credit Risk at NMB Bank, Daniel Mbotto, said the bank targets to increase credit to the sector to over Tsh200 billion by 2025.

He said the club, which already has 200 members in the central zone, will contribute towards attainment of that goal through streamlined and special lending like asset financing. Already loans amounting to Tsh63 billion had been extended to mining borrowers by May this year.

“We strongly believe mining stakeholders will seize this opportunity and capitalize on the many advantages it offers for their prosperity and productivity of the sector,” Mbotto noted before Minerals minister Dotto Biteko launched the NMB Mining Club.

“NMB has resolved to support the mining sector by propelling mining activities, which consequently will boost national coffers through royalty payments, service levies and other charges,” he explained.

Other major benefits of the club are business education and training programmes, networking exposure, investment and commercial lessons as well as knowledge sharing amongst members.

Minister Biteko said the financial inclusion platform was an innovative initiative of its kind in the country noting that it was such creativity, which makes NMB market leader in many aspects.

He said by showing the way in serving miners better, the bank has created a new revenue avenue in the lucrative industry that currently accounts for over 5.2 per cent of national output (GDP).

He urged other banks to emulate NMB and start serious lending to the mining sector for their wellbeing and that of the country.

Minister Biteko challenged local lenders to form synergies and provide syndicated loans for financing large-scale mining projects.

“NMB Mining Club is commendable initiative and top class creativity to lure new customers and serve the mining sector that has huge business potential for banks. I am grateful NMB has shown us that local lenders no longer fear working with the mining sector,” Biteko noted.

He said the new club aligns well with the sixth phase government endeavour to support establishment of a thriving mining sector, which President Samia Suluhu Hassan has supported in many ways during her first 100 days in office.

NMB Mining Club is a network of the bank’s mining sector customers and other stakeholders, which is initially earmarked for six areas, starting with Dodoma and Kahama that will be followed by Mwanza, Chunya, Morogoro and Arusha.

The club inauguration-cum-workshop was also organized to highlight the bank’s performance and its financial solutions like the bancassurance service offered in partnership with 10 insurers – namely Jubilee General Insurance and Jubilee Life, Reliance, UAP, Britam, Metropolitan as well as NIC, ZIC, Alliance Life and Sanlam.

The head of Business Banking at the bank, Mr Alex Mgeni, called on the government to help them serve artisanal miners by addressing several issues like allowing the lender to use their mining licences as collateral.

On his part, the chairman of the Mining Commission, Prof. Idris Kikula said it was possible and the relevant authorities will look into it and advise the government accordingly.