Tanzania to spend at least Sh1.1trn on COVID-19 vaccine

The government will spend at least $470 million (Tsh1.1 trillion) to purchase COVID-19 vaccine and bailout sectors that were severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Monday at a meeting with Editors and Journalists at State House in Dar es Salaam.

President Samia said the country has registered for COVAX facility package and it will administer COVID-19 Vaccine in the near future.

“We have $470 million to order vaccine and equipment to use in the fight against Coronavirus,” she said.

She noted that the vaccine will be voluntary to give citizens the opportunity to choose what is best for them. However, she did not give the specific dates.

The president did not name the exact vaccine the country was set to procure given the fact that many countries have developed jabs for the killer virus which has brought global economies to its knees.

Recently the government that it had officially applied for a $571 million (about Tsh1.3 trillion) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help in mitigate economic challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tabling the national budget’s Tsh36.3 trillion for 2021/22 financial year, Finance and Planning minister, Mwigulu Nchemba told the August that the requested funds were a low-interest loan aimed at tackling the social and economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.