Domestic declines to Sh17trn

In May 2021, domestic debt stock stood at Tsh17 trillion, a decrease of Tsh252.1 billion and an increase of Tsh2 trillion from the preceding month and the corresponding month in 2020, respectively.

The decrease during the month was a result of partial settlement of the overdraft facility, which outweighed new borrowing from other instruments. Longer-term instruments i.e. government bonds and stocks sustained dominance in the composition of domestic debt, altogether accounting for 86.6 per cent of the stock.

Commercial banks and pension funds remained the dominant domestic creditors in May 2021, accounting for 34.6 per cent and 27.7 per cent, respectively.

In the month under review, government securities worth Tsh641.3 billion were issued for financing the budget, of which Treasury bonds amounted to Tsh501.8 billion and the balance was Treasury bills.

Domestic debt service, excluding overdraft from the Central Bank, amounted to Tsh361.2 billion, of which Tsh207.8 billion was spent for principal repayments and balance for interest payments.