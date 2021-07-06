Domestic revenue up by 85pc in 2020/21

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) in its monthly report said in the first eleven months of 2020/21, domestic revenue performance was satisfactory at 85.2 per cent of the estimated target.

In May 2021, domestic revenue was Tsh1.5 trillion, being an increase of 7.2 per cent from May 2020, signalling an increase in economic activities.

According to the central bank, tax revenue rose by 13 per cent to Tsh1.3 trillion.

The report shows that non tax revenue was Tsh168.5 billion, while collections from Local Government Authorities own sources amounted to Tsh57.5 billion an increase of 6.5 per cent from similar period in the preceding year

Government expenditure amounted to Tsh2.9 trillion of which development expenditure was Tsh1.6 trillion and the remainder was recurrent expenditure.

A large proportion of funding for development projects was from the local component, contributing 73.5 per cent, to the tune of Tsh1.14 trillion, with the balance being foreign funding for development projects.