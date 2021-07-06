Milestone Systems promotes Dr. NORTON to Vice President of Research

Barry Norton joined Milestone Systems in May 2018 as Director of Research. In his new role as Vice President (VP) of Research, he will continue leading Milestone’s growing research department, also be responsible for an increased collaboration with universities to move forward the state-of-the-art in machine learning, especially in application to computer vision.

The move will be instrumental to help create the next generation of video software technology, not only be innovative but for greater societal good.

“Milestone Systems has high ambitions for the future. We need to understand and predict future technologies and megatrends to help accelerate Milestone Systems’ ambitious growth journey. Increasing our focus on research will gear this journey,” said Bjørn Skou Eilertsen, Chief Technology Officer at Milestone Systems.

“Barry is always more than one step ahead when it comes to applying future technologies because of his profound knowledge and ingenuity. I’m confident that Barry will play a key role in taking Milestone’s video software technology to the next level,” Eilertsen added.

On his side, Dr. Barry Norton, VP of Research of the company shared “Milestone’s ‘Make the World See’ mission is a clarion call to bring together the latest achievements in artificial intelligence from the lab to deliver true situational understanding in the real world. The commitment to deliver such technology in a responsible manner makes Milestone the ideal environment to deliver on this vision.”

Over the years, Milestone Systems has gradually increased investment in research capability and expertise. With the newly created VP role, Milestone Systems will further develop its business and core strategic initiatives to accelerate the company’s ambitious growth journey with more cutting-edge, high-quality product features.

He will report directly to the Chief Technology Officer at Milestone Systems.