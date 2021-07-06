National debt increases to $32.7bn, external debt $25.2bn

National debt stock stood at $32,653.7 million at the end of May 2021, an increase of $551.3 million and $3,543.2 million from the preceding month and the corresponding month in 2020, respectively.

Public debt (external and domestic) constituted 82.5 per cent of total national debt, while external debt (public and private) accounted for 77.3 per cent of the stock.

The BoT latest report indicates that the stock of external debt, comprising public and private sector, amounted to $25.2 billion at the end of May 2021, an increase of $649.3 million and $2.8 billion from the level recorded in the preceding month and the corresponding month in 2020, respectively.

According to the central bank, the increase during the month was mainly on account of new loan disbursements. Disbursements during the month amounted to $618.7 million, of which the government received $615.8 million for financing the development projects.

External debt service payments amounted to $131.0 million, out of which $109.0 million was spent on principal payments and the balance for interest repayments.

The profile of external debt by borrower category remained almost the same compared with previous month. The debt owed by the government accounts for 77.2 per cent, and the balance by the private sector and public corporations.

The composition of the external debt by creditors’ category also remained broadly the same, with debt owed to multilateral institutions accounting for 46.7 per cent.

External debt composition by use of funds indicates transport and telecommunication activities accounting for the largest share of 26.2 per cent, followed by social welfare and education, and energy and mining.