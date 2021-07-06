Shanghai Disney Resort and DEI announce multi-year resort alliance

Shanghai Disney Resort and DEI, one of the leading imaging services and solutions providers have entered into a multi-year resort alliance.

Under this new alliance, DEI will become the exclusive service providers of Shanghai Disney Resort’s iconic Disney PhotoPass experience, capturing guests magical moments with their families and friends for a lifetime of unforgettable memories.

A brand-new Disney PhotoPass App supported by DEI services has been launched, offering a seamless way for guests to view, select and download the photos taken by official PhotoPass photographers or captured at some of the most popular attractions at Shanghai Disneyland.

Adding a touch of Disney magic to the photos, a variety of digital Disney-themed photo frames will be available on the app, including Shanghai Disney Resort’s 5th Birthday Celebration frames and frames featuring beloved Disney Characters.

Spread across 16 countries, DEI is headquartered in Dubai. It is the official imaging partner of marquee attractions across the world including At the Top – Burj Khalifa, Atlantis Dubai, Ski Dubai, Ferrari World, Warner Bros. in the UAE; Marina Bay Sands,

Universal Studios, Petronas, Menara KL Tower, and many more in the far east; and Anakeesta, Florida Gulfarium, Hard Rock and Hancock Tower Chicago in the USA.

“Tens of millions of guests have created countless magical memories during their visits to Shanghai Disney Resort,” said Joe Schott, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. “Together with DEI, we look forward to providing our guests with an elevated photo experience that will allow guests to take home tangible memories captured by our official photographers across the resort.”

“We will ink this alliance with our commitment to the high-quality imaging services and solutions,” said K.S. Ramakrishnan, President and CEO of DEI. “Technology will continue to remain at the core of everything we do and we are confident of providing guests at Shanghai Disney Resort with memories they will cherish forever.”

With this new alliance, more PhotoPass capture locations will be set up at Shanghai Disneyland, and more photographers will be deployed across the park by DEI, providing a seamless experience for guests using the Disney PhotoPass service. Starting this September, new imaging cart locations will join the pre-existing carts, enabling guests to purchase and print photos in Fantasyland, Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Tomorrowland and Gardens of Imagination.