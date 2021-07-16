Dubai: At the heart of the beauty and cosmetic industry

Plastic and cosmetic surgery have ironically seen a rise in demand since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. People everywhere, from Hollywood to Dubai, have been itching to get appointments for procedures that would ordinarily warrant time off work to heal, an issue that the pandemic, mandated mask wearing, and lockdowns solved.

Dubai, often regarded as the “Beverly Hills of the Middle East”, has emerged as an epicentre for the world’s cosmetic medical tourism, with the highest number of cosmetic surgeons per capita in the region — about 50 specialists for a million people, according to a report by the Dubai Health Authority.

Dr. Charles Galanis, MD, FACS, who operates his clinic in Beverly Hills, California, and as a visiting doctor for CosmeSurge in Dubai reflects: “There is no question that Dubai is growing within the industry of cosmetic surgery as a regional centre for those interested in getting work done. Dubai really draws from a huge slot of territory, both from the Middle East and beyond, from people who either live here or are coming to visit here for surgery and to recover before returning home. Dubai really benefits from the availability of top worldwide talent in the field, as well as access to exceptional and the most up-to-date technology and machinery.”

Cosmetic trends in Dubai reflect those of a melting-pot international culture; citizens, residents, and tourists have many options to avail from, depending on how dedicated to their appearance they are. Everything from lower budget chemical peels and laser hair removal to higher budget rhinoplasties and facelifts are simply an appointment away. Popular procedures in the country include liposuction, followed by rhinoplasty, and male breast reduction surgery. Breast implants are fourth on the list of popularity along with tummy tucks soon after.

Dr. Galanis adds: “When I think of plastic surgery, I think of three things: technique, technology, and artistry; these three things absolutely have to work in unison. Having a creative mind coupled with good technique from good training and access to cutting-edge technology as is available in Dubai, you are in a position to deliver dramatic results to patients looking at cosmetic treatments.”

The responsibilities of the provider are tremendous; in an era where ordinary people look to others online for beauty inspiration, Dr. Galanis speaks on how social media has made the world ‘smaller’; “We’re seeing the prevalence of some world-class providers who are coming to Dubai and offering their services, and now with more universal cosmetic trends, we are seeing a shift towards a “once size fits all” approach to beauty. As providers, we have a responsibility to protect our patients, and sometimes that means managing expectations; a lot of the images we see on TV, film, on social media are altered, creating false expectations.”

Celebrities wishing to augment and perfect their look can look to cosmetic and skin clinics, such as CosmeSurge, who provide both surgical and non-surgical treatments to improve one’s self esteem and deliver nothing less than perfection. With over 21 years of experience and a highly competent resident staff, surgeons work with clients to fully understand their needs and deliver results with minimal downtime.

“Daily Zoom interactions with camera distortions are convincing people across all age groups, even as young as teenagers, to start altering their features to put forward their most perfect self. In the past year, botox, fillers, and liposuction in particular have dominated the Dubai market, and with the growing beauty demands of Dubai residents, the industry will only continue to advance in the region.” Galanis added.

A double-board certified plastic surgeon, his area of specialty is breast and skin cancer reconstructive surgery, breast and body cosmetic surgery, and non-invasive skin treatments. Dr Galanis is a world-class, highly sought after surgeon with numerous awards and achievements under his belt.

CosmeSurge, with over 1 million happy clients, works on four principles to enhance patient care: they comprehend patients needs and concerns, provide patient advisory to make the right decisions, empower patients by redefining beauty, and strive to educate patients completely. The clinic utilises its 17 state-of-the-art facilities to provide services ranging from simple botox injections to more advanced procedures such body contouring, a personal favourite of Dr. Galanis.