NMB Bank has donated roofing materials to the Jang’ombe health centre to support the construction of the facility.

NMB’s Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar Zonal manager, Donatus Richard said the bank, has set aside one per cent to give back to the community around them in various matters.

He told President Hussein Mwinyi that they have decided to provide such assistance after receiving the challenge, and were touched by the plight of the people and unite with the government in bringing about development.

The equipment include 255 galvanized iron, 220 timbers and 100 kilogrammes of nails for roofing the Jang’ombe health centre which also provides maternal and child care.

He said within two years the bank had spent Tsh195 million for various assistances, including health facilities and schools.

He also said that the bank will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people by providing various assistances that will help the community, urging people to continue to join the bank.