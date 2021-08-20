Tanzanian farmers reap the benefits of rapid agricultural mechanization
Farmers in Tanzania have benefited from rapid transformation, thanks to financial support from the African Development Fund (ADF) to aRead more
Farmers in Tanzania have benefited from rapid transformation, thanks to financial support from the African Development Fund (ADF) to aRead more
The South Africa Avocado Growers Association (Saaga) is pushing to set regulations to resolve a sanitary issue that has seenRead more
Unlike most financial institutions that have been running away from financing pastoralists on grounds that they have no permanent residences,Read more
Farmers in the country will now have opportunity to restrain various challenges they have been facing in ensuring the sectorRead more
The novel COVID-19 has revealed how vulnerable Af- rican agriculture and food chains are to disruptions, as a result ofRead more
The value of exports of goods and services amounted to $9.5 billion in the year ending September 2020 compared withRead more
Soybeans are a key source of protein for animal feed in China. Photo: AFP China, the world’s biggest importer ofRead more
Tanzanian agri-tech startup Kilimo Fresh, a digital distributor of fresh produce to hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, institutions, wholesalers and export mar¬kets,Read more
Stakeholders in agriculture sector have been urged to ensure that post harvest losses challenge is cut to 75 per centRead more
NMB Bank Plc has started issuing lending to small scale miners to increase productivity. Alex Mgeni, the bank’s head ofRead more