Agricultural activities declines 5.3pc in 2018

Agriculture growth, which comprises crops, livestock, forestry, fishing and agricultural support services declined to 5.3 per cent in 2018 compared with 5.9 per cent in 2017. The decrease was due to weather in most part of the country, bulk procurement of fertilisers, which reduced the cost and improved supply of farm inputs.

Crops production sub-activity grew by 5.0 per cent compared with 6.4 per cent in 2017, according to a Bank of Tanzania (BoT) report. Production of food crops was estimated at 16.4 million tonnes in 2018/19 crop season, slightly lower than 16.9 million tonnes produced in 2017/18.

Meanwhile, production of traditional export crops depicted a mixed trend in 2018/19. Production of coffee, cotton and tea increased, while that of cashew nuts, tobacco and sisal declined.

The increase in production of coffee, cotton and tea was attributed to favourable weather and price improvement. In addition, improved coffee production was attributed to high crop cycle, while that of cotton relates to utilisation of improved seeds coupled with access to other inputs on credit. Livestock sub-activity maintained a growth of 4.9 per cent in 2018 as in 2017 and accounted for 7.6 per cent of GDP growth. Number of livestock sold in the registered markets, production of meat and milk products, and quantity of eggs sold increased in 2018 compared with the preceding year.