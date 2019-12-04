Amazon, eBay address mercury-laced skin creams

Amazon.com Inc. has removed mercury-laced skin lightening creams from its U.K. and U.S. websites and eBay Inc. is reviewing products on its platform, following an investigation that found e-commerce companies are selling cosmetics with mercury levels in violation of an international convention.

The Zero Mercury Working Group, a global coalition of environmental nonprofits, said Wednesday that it had tested skin lighteners from

various e-commerce plat- forms and local stores this year. It found that 95 of 158 tested products across 12 countries contained banned levels of mercury, with 65 of these sold via e-commerce websites. The level of mercury, which is toxic and can cause serious health issues, ranged from 40 parts per million to more than 130,000 ppm.

At Amazon, the group test- ed 25 products and found that 20 had mercury levels that exceeded 1 ppm, which

violates the United Nations Minamata Convention on Mercury. Amazon sold eight of the skin lighteners in the U.S., 10 in India and two in the U.K., ZMWG said.

“All marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account. The products in question are no longer available,” said an Amazon U.K. spokesperson in an emailed statement.