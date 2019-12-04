Bitcoin popularity spooks BoT warning against cryptocurrency

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has warned that cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and should not be used in place of the legal at currency, the shilling.

The central bank in its statement noted that it has not endorsed the operations of cryptocurrencies in the country as an official currency.

In the statement, BoT has observed that public interest in cryptocurrencies has increased.

“This is to remind the general public and reiterate the early position that the only legal tender issued and accepted in the Unit- ed Republic of Tanzania in terms of the requirements of Section 26

and 27 of the Bank of Tanzania Act, 2006, is the Tanzanian Shilling. Further, all other accept- able foreign currencies are traded by licensed institutions in the country in line with the Foreign Exchange Act, 1992 and Regulations made thereunder, and through which the currencies can be issued and redeemed in the countries of issuance,” reads part of BoT statement.



The statement made clear that cryptocurrencies are not recognised by the central bank.