Blocked Sim card owners cry foul over exercise

The owners of SIM cards who have been locked out in the recent biometric registration process have apportioned blame on a number of responsible state organs, saying the entire exercise was beset with administrative and organizational flaws.

They have described the communications cut-off after the expiry of the January 20’s deadline as inappropriate because since the start of biometric registration exercise, National Identification Authority (NIDA) and Tanzania Immigration Services offices countrywide had been literally overwhelmed by the turnout of registration seekers.

“The capacity of two state-owned institutions, NIDA and the Immigration Department, is low compared with the number of people who turned up for registration,” they spoke bitterly in interviews with the ‘Business Times’. They posed a question to the responsible government organs as to their fate after the communication cut-off, stressing that as citizens, they had the basic right to communication and registration.