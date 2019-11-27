Chunya DC praises Petrobena over early fertiliser delivery

CHUNYA District looks forward to having increased tobacco harvests in the next season because relevant fertilizers and farm inputs have been delivered to growers well in time by Petrobena East Africa Company.

The optimism was ex- pressed here yesterday by Chunya District Commissioner, Engineer Mary Prisca Mahundi, when he received cargo of fertilisers and inputs from Petrobena Managing Director Peter Kumalilwa. The company is a local distributor of Yara products. The company focuses on promotion of cash and food crops, especially cereals.

The DC praised the company for timely delivery of car- go, saying that company does not only sell products but it also trains farmers on how to use the fertilisers and inputs.

Tobacco is the district’s main cashcrop, and the DC said an increase in tobacco production has huge impact on the district’s economy and the welfare of residents.

“We commend you for ensuring fertilizers and other inputs reach farmers in time. Now we have cause to believe that harvests in the coming season will increase and life and livelihoods of growers will be equally enhanced,” she told listeners at the occasion.