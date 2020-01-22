Coco Gauff: From obscurity to stardom

Sudden fame and high expectations have not slowed Gauff, who again defeated Venus Williams in the first round of a Grand Slam, six months after doing it as a little-known qualifier.

Coco Gauff was a qualifier and Grand Slam rookie when she played Venus Williams for the first time in Melbourne, a

That was at Wimbledon in July, and Gauff’s first-round, 6-4, 6-4 victory over the five-time Wimbledon champion sent shock waves through the All England Club and beyond, far beyond.

Much has changed in six months.

Gauff is still 15 years old, still a fighter on the court and still a charmer in the interview room.

But with a ranking of 67 and a tour singles title in her possession, Gauff no longer has to bother with the qualifying tournament at Grand Slam events. She no longer needs a wild card to get into a major, like the one she received into last year’s United States Open.

In a floodlit hurry, she has become part of the tennis landscape, and it was striking to watch her first-round rematch with Williams on Monday at the Australian Open and realize as the crowd chanted “Coco” that it might now be a bigger surprise if Gauff lost than if she won.

“We almost had the impression that it was Coco who was the favourite,” said Jean-Christophe Faurel, one of her coaches.

Gauff, to her credit, found a way to shrug off her new status and navigate the shoals, winning this duel 7-6 (5), 6-3 by showing plenty of power and finesse when it mattered most against Williams, who, at 39, is closer to triple Gauff’s age than double and had not played an official match since October.

“I definitely was more confident this time,” Gauff said. “I think I was used to playing on big courts, so I guess the size of the crowd didn’t startle me as much as last time.”

The Wimbledon match was played on No. 1 Court, the second-biggest arena at the All England Club with a capacity of about 11,000. The rematch on Monday was in Margaret Court Arena, the third-biggest show court at Melbourne Park, with a capacity of 7,500.