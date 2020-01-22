Exim Bank, subsidiaries scoop prestigious global awards series

In recognition of its exceptional performance and leadership in the regional banking market, Exim Bank Group ended the year 2019 with a bang, winning international esteemed awards.

The country’s fifth largest lender by assets was awarded the ‘Best Investment Bank’, the fourth year in a row, by the Global Banking and Finance Awards.

Meanwhile, Exim Bank Djibouti named the ‘Bank of the Year’ for three years in a row by the Baker Awards and Exim Comoros being recognised as the ‘Best Innovation Bank.’

Jaffari Matundu, the CEO at Exim, said the bank is pleased to have been recognised with these prestigious awards during this last business year.