China Is the Biggest Winner From Africa’s New Free Trade Bloc
When the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was initially proposed at the African Union summit in 2012, it hadRead more
When the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was initially proposed at the African Union summit in 2012, it hadRead more
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will inject $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights into the global economy. It will allocateRead more
Reconnaissance Energy Africa has seen its share price fall since providing further information on its drilling results. Short seller ViceroyRead more
The World Bank has stated that Nigeria is among a list of top 10 countries with high debt risk exposure.Read more
The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and AFI, the world’s leading organization on financial inclusion policy and regulation, are co-hosting aRead more
Barrick Gold Corporation said on Monday it was not expecting a major hit from inflation this year and stuck toRead more
Nairobi has already made a name for itself as a regional hub of trade, commerce, innovation, and technology. Now, plansRead more
According to a new report by PwC, chief executives of Nigerian-listed companies are among the highest earners in Sub-Saharan Africa.Read more
One could be forgiven for thinking that the Nigerian authorities are acting opportunistically, if reports of a massive penalty byRead more
Wealth magnate and serial entrpreneur Jack Ma has just invested half of his wealth into a new project which heRead more