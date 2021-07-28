Dubai to host Africa Oil Week
Africa Oil Week (AOW) has been temporarily moved to Dubai (United Arab Emirates) for the 2021 edition, the organisers ofRead more
Africa Oil Week (AOW) has been temporarily moved to Dubai (United Arab Emirates) for the 2021 edition, the organisers ofRead more
The EAC bloc must work to attract international investors and embark on joint regional investments in the vaccine manufacturing industryRead more
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has recently implemented several new measures that will significantly affect the Saudi importRead more
Motorists have been advised against travelling on the N3 highway on Tuesday (13 July) as widespread looting and riots continueRead more
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will pause funding to Kenya under the three-year $2.4 billion programme agreed in February shouldRead more
Plastic and cosmetic surgery have ironically seen a rise in demand since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. People everywhere,Read more
Africa Finance Corporation, the leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa, has onboarded the Central Bank of Guinea and the TogoleseRead more
Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed the most recent trading day at $20.83, moving -1.42 per cent from the previous trading session.Read more
The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) says it has stepped up plans to guarantee quality medical products and technologies supplyRead more
The company which is part of the Aventum Group has secured the license from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) inRead more