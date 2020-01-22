Kisarawe students appeal for ministerial intervention to get reliable electricity

In November last year, Tanesco workers sank electricity poles in the compound of Christon Boys Secondary School, Gumba area, Kisarawe District to the cheers of students. The workers had earlier assured Energy Deputy Minister Subira Mgalu that power from the national grid would soon flow to the school and Gumba area.

“It looks that was a hoax; a practical joke. The workers of (Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited) Tanesco told the Ms Mgalu we would be soon getting permanent power.

They have never come back. We are now appealing to (Minister) Dr Medard Kalemani’s and Ms Mgalu’s intervention,” said Brian, one of the three students who chose to talk reporters on the issue.

Kisarawe District is one of Tanzania’s underdeveloped districts, based in Coast Region. The government wants electricity to flow into the district to trigger off small industries in order to generate jobs for rural young people and spur modern social services.

The district has fifth largest population (101.593 people) in the region, with a huge growing rural population 84,174 people or 11.4 percent of the total regional population, according to the 2012 census.