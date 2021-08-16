BOT to conduct survey of firms with foreign liabilities in Tanzania
The Bank of Tanzania in collaboration with the Tanzania Investment Centre, and the National Bureau of Statistics have been conductingRead more
The Bank of Tanzania in collaboration with the Tanzania Investment Centre, and the National Bureau of Statistics have been conductingRead more
About 330km by road north of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, is the port city of Tanga. The city isRead more
Kenya’s imports from Tanzania have beat its exports to the East African Community(EAC) partner state for the first time inRead more
The South Africa Avocado Growers Association (Saaga) is pushing to set regulations to resolve a sanitary issue that has seenRead more
Rwanda has diverted it cargo traffic to Dar es Salaam port from Mombasa port as the the landlocked country movesRead more
According to the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Uganda (BoU) and Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) latest data, imports fromRead more
A new haven for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has been created by the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).Read more
As Tanzania’s tourism sector recovers from the harsh effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and employment, the East AfricanRead more
Kenyans save the least in East Africa and the saving rate is below the continent’s average, an analysis by EFGRead more
The East African country is one of the largest recipients of western aid, and yet poverty and unemployment reamin rife,Read more