New instant payment system is key enabler – Central Bank

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has shed light on the idea behind the instant payment system, saying it is meant to operate an infrastructure for real-time settlement of electronic payments, disregarding restrictions such as time and destination of resources in addition to enabling operations even on a weekend.

It is, therefore, expected to reduce cash transactions and bring even more agility and cost savings to general financial and commercial operations.

Unlike in the current system, where off-hours transfers are not settled, the Central Bank wants an entire transaction to be completed in a maximum of 20 seconds.

According to Professor Florens Luoga, the BoT Governor, the system will help link banks with other financial services institutions in making low-cost instant cash payments.

“The system, which is expected to be completed by June 2020, will also help deliver timely payment services,” he said.